Two minors arrested after 12-year-old shot and killed

44th Street shooting
44th Street shooting(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two minors are in custody after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

Lubbock police were called to the 1900 block of 44th Street for reports of gunfire just before 8 p.m. Officers arrived at a home in the area and found 12-year-old Jordan Rosales dead.

Police stated Rosales was in the home with three other children when two more boys arrived: a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old. The 13-year-old was reportedly handling a gun and shot Rosales.

The 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday night after the shooting. He was charged with manslaughter, evading arrest and trespassing, according to a release. The 12-year-old boy who was with him was also arrested. He was charged with trespassing.

Both boys are currently being held in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Police stated the investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 12-year-old dies in Tuesday evening shooting

The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

