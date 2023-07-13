All City of Lubbock Public Library Locations to Serve as Cooling Centers

Provided by Lubbock Public Libraries

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - With summer temperatures forecasted this week to be at dangerous levels, the City of Lubbock is offering citizens a place to get out of the sun at all public library locations.

All four library branches will also serve as Cooling Centers during their normal operating hours with water, free Wi-Fi and charging stations for anyone needing to safely get out of the heat.

The Summer Reading Program is currently underway, so the City asks all patrons to please be mindful and respectful of others and scheduled programming.

Mahon Library - 1306 9th Street

Godeke Library - 5034 Frankford Avenue

Patterson Library - 1836 Parkway Drive

Groves Library - 5520 19th Street

You can find more information regarding the Lubbock Public Libraries at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/library

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.