Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

All City of Lubbock Public Library Locations to Serve as Cooling Centers

Located at 5034 Frankford in Lubbock
Located at 5034 Frankford in Lubbock(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Lubbock Public Libraries

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - With summer temperatures forecasted this week to be at dangerous levels, the City of Lubbock is offering citizens a place to get out of the sun at all public library locations.

All four library branches will also serve as Cooling Centers during their normal operating hours with water, free Wi-Fi and charging stations for anyone needing to safely get out of the heat.

The Summer Reading Program is currently underway, so the City asks all patrons to please be mindful and respectful of others and scheduled programming.

Mahon Library - 1306 9th Street

Godeke Library - 5034 Frankford Avenue

Patterson Library - 1836 Parkway Drive

Groves Library - 5520 19th Street

You can find more information regarding the Lubbock Public Libraries at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/library

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44th Street shooting
12-year-old dies in Tuesday evening shooting
44th Street shooting
Two minors arrested after 12-year-old shot and killed
17-year-old Abriana Garcia was last seen Wednesday morning with her daughter, 3-year-old...
Missing teen found with 3-year-old daughter
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock...
LPD identifies fatal shooting victim, asks for public’s help with investigation

Latest News

A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
Smell of Natural Gas graphic from Lubbock Fire Rescue
LFR responding to reports of ‘natural gas smell’ in south Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Juvenile charged in shooting of 12-year-old Lubbock boy
Daybreak Today at 6 - Thursday, July 13