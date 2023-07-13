Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph

A duck made its way onto a roller coaster at Cedar Point and went for a wild ride. (Source: Aiden Kearns)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A duck made its way onto a roller coaster at Cedar Point and went for a wild ride.

The duck flew into the train of the Millennium Force while it was moving earlier this week and ended up along for the ride, a Cedar Point spokesperson confirmed.

According to Cedar Point’s website, the roller coaster reaches speeds of 93 mph.

Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.

Once the ride came to a stop, the duck was safely removed from the train by a guest. The spokesperson said it appears a guest immediately went to take the duck while people were getting off the ride before the maintenance team arrived to help.

According to a post on Reddit, the woman took the duck to guest services, where it would then be turned over to wildlife rehab.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44th Street shooting
12-year-old dies in Tuesday evening shooting
44th Street shooting
Two minors arrested after 12-year-old shot and killed
17-year-old Abriana Garcia was last seen Wednesday morning with her daughter, 3-year-old...
Missing teen found with 3-year-old daughter
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock...
LPD identifies fatal shooting victim, asks for public’s help with investigation

Latest News

Nearly all animals lost in wildlife center fire
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
FILE - Alan Hostetter speaks during a pro-Trump election integrity rally he organized at the...
Former police chief who defended himself at trial is convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Republican senator should drop his ‘irresponsible’ protest and OK military nominees, Biden says
A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for...
Can you help? Young pup found starving on hiking trail; reward offered to find owner