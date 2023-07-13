KCBD Investigates: Lubbock boy dies in shooting, 13-year-old charged with manslaughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jordan Rosales would have celebrated his 13th birthday on Oct. 20, 2023.

In previous years, Jordan spent his special day surrounded by family. His loved ones would gather around and sing as his little brothers and sisters helped him blow out the candles on his birthday cake.

This year, instead of saving money for Jordan’s birthday presents, his family is saving money for his funeral.

Jordan’s family said he was playing at home with his brothers and sisters when two boys came over.

The Lubbock Police Department confirmed one of the boys, a 13-year-old, brought a loaded gun.

Just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, police said the boy shot Jordan when handling the gun. Jordan’s family said he died in front of his brothers and sisters.

Jordan’s mother sent us a message that reads in part, “My son knows how much I love him, and I thank him for telling me he loves me and gave me a kiss before he left to be with our Lord Savior.”

LPD arrested the 13-year-old who is now in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center charged with manslaughter, evading arrest, and trespassing.

Investigators confirmed the other juvenile, a 12-year-old, was arrested and charged with trespassing.

KCBD has confirmed that boy has since been released to his parents.

William Carter, the director of the LCJJC, said the facility is now overcapacity.

Carter said the facility has 36 pre-adjudication beds for male juveniles, and right now, there are 37 in custody.

Carter said one juvenile will remain in a holding cell until a space in the general population becomes available.

Carter said there are two openings for females.

The LCJJC has an additional 24 beds but Carter said they cannot be used because they are understaffed.

The bed shortage has forced the facility and officers to release juvenile offenders.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia experienced this just a couple of weeks ago.

Garcia said his officers arrested a juvenile after women reported the boy was in the women’s restroom, recording them with his cell phone.

The juvenile is now facing a felony charge but was released to his parents because the LCJJC did not have room.

“Unless it’s a violent crime, it’s hard for them to detain somebody because they have so much of that going on, specifically in the Lubbock area,” Garcia said.

Garcia said just because a juvenile is allowed to go home with their parents, does not mean the charge is not being taken seriously.

Carter said his office is creating a release list of juvenile offenders who could be released on probation just in case another juvenile comes in on a serious offense.

As the 13-year-old in the Lubbock manslaughter case awaits his court date, the Rosales family waits for the funds to bury Jordan.

