KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Merida

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Merida, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old heeler mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Merida is very outgoing, silly and talkative, especially if you stop petting her. She loves being the center of attention and likes to go on adventures. Merida is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

