LFR responding to reports of ‘natural gas smell’ in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is working to find the source of the “smell of natural gas” throughout south Lubbock.

LFR released a statement saying they have received many reports of the smell Thursday morning.

LFR is currently working with ATMOS to find the source of the gas.

Updates are being provided on the LFR Twitter:

Lubbock Fire Rescue has received an influx of call regarding a smell of natural gas near the south side of Lubbock. LFR is working with ATMOS in order to pinpoint the source of the gas. pic.twitter.com/txGIVM3n1k — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFireTX) July 13, 2023

