LFR responding to reports of ‘natural gas smell’ in south Lubbock

Smell of Natural Gas graphic from Lubbock Fire Rescue
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is working to find the source of the “smell of natural gas” throughout south Lubbock.

LFR released a statement saying they have received many reports of the smell Thursday morning.

LFR is currently working with ATMOS to find the source of the gas.

Updates are being provided on the LFR Twitter:

