Lubbock Lake Landmark celebrates 50 years of continuous research

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While Lubbock County was founded in 1876, humans have lived here for 12,000 years, the Landmark shows a record of animal habitation dating back 3 million years. All drawn by the water at what is now called Lubbock Lake.

The Lubbock Lake Landmark’s continuous record of human habitation dating back 12,000 years is something no other North American site can equal.

While the archaeological importance of Lubbock Lake was first discovered in 1936, excavation work was infrequent. In 1972, Eileen Johnson arrived at Texas Tech University and conducted her first field excavations in 1973. The work has been continuous for 50 years, unearthing extinct animals and evidence of human habitation at the Landmark itself and at sister sites in the region.

The Landmark is celebrating Johnson’s 50 years of continuous research and public programming with a week of free, family friendly activities from 9 am – Noon, Tuesday July 18 through Saturday July 22.

Celebration Week will feature:

Tuesday – Saturday 9 am – 10:30 and 10:30 - noon – public tours that will stop at an active archaeological dig through the Quaternary Research Laboratory

Tuesday – Saturday 9 am – noon – Native American Storytelling

Tuesday – Saturday 9 am – noon – Native American Pottery demonstration

Tuesday – Saturday 9 am – noon – Cattle grazing and branding on the South Plains

Thursday - 9 am – noon – Flintknapping (stone tool making) demonstrations

Saturday – 6:30 am – Dawn of Time Fun Run around the 300-acre nature preserve.

The work at the Lubbock Lake Landmark is focused on the entire Quaternary Period, the time from the end of the last Ice Age, about 2.6 million years ago until the present. It’s unusual for an archaeological site to focus on that broad a time period. It was at the end of the Ice Age that numerous large animals went extinct. Until that point, giant camels, mammoths and armadillos 3 feel tall and 6 feet long were some of the creatures roaming the area. Only the ancient bison survived the changing environment and evolved into the smaller bison we see today. Also in the area was the American Lion, a fearsome creature whose remains are rarely found outside the LaBrea Tar Pits. A new exhibit featuring a replica skeleton of the lion will open during Celebration Week.

For information about Celebration Week, go to lubbocklake.ttu.edu.

