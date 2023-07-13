More dairies shutting down because of high input cost, little to no return

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - More dairies on the South Plains are having to shut down because of struggles in the industry that could cause everyone to pay more for milk.

Dairy farmers are dealing with input costs and little to no return. The owner of Prairie View Dairy in Muleshoe, James Hancock, said he is paying $19 for every 100 pounds of milk to make it, and is only getting $14 for every 100 pounds back. He said the biggest thing keeping his inputs high is how much it costs to feed the cows.

“It’s really been hard to find feed that’s cheap enough to meet that $14 price,” Hancock said.

Hancock knows some owners in the Muleshoe area have had to close up shop from this.

“The banks have said, no we can’t do it anymore,” Hancock said.

That could result in customers having to pay more for a gallon of milk because processing plants will have to give more and make more money.

“By necessity, the plants are going to have to increase the price if they want dairies to stay around, which means they’re going to increase prices to the consumer,” Hancock said.

It could go another way, though. Hancock said it could result in larger operations that could take lower prices from processing plants.

“Four or five guys go out and one guy buys five dairies,” Hancock said. “All of the sudden you have one guy that’s producing, and he can do a lot a whole lot more efficiently with a bigger operation,” Hancock said.

Prairie View Dairy isn’t currently at risk of shutting down, but Hancock said he had to liquidate his herd. He has been selling more cows for beef since he can get more money that way.

“It’s slowly increasing, just trying to get another revenue stream to come in to help put some of those stop gaps in place, so maybe we don’t have to feed as many cows which decreases our cost on the dairy,” Hancock said.

Hancock said dairy farmers need to make at least $18 per 100 pounds of milk to stay afloat.

