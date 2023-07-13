Noon Notebook: Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kick Off Party

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event information:

Schedule of Events: Gates open at 10am | Ceremony begins at 11am | Walk Route opens 11:30am

Location:

National Ranching Heritage Center | Lubbock, TX | Map it

Route Length: 1 mile

Contact: Heather Simmons | 806.412.0729 | hesimmons@alz.org

General Information

Where do the funds go? All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Do I have to register in order to Walk? Yes, we want to know you’re walking with us and need every participant to sign a standard waiver through their official registration. There is no registration fee for Walk. However, we ask every participant to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Do I need to register my children for Walk? Yes, children should register. Parents/guardians can register children online or complete an offline registration form and sign the waiver on behalf of the child.

Does every participant get a T-shirt? Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event.

How do I get my offline donations to show up on my personal fundraising web page? Donations can be made offline by submitting a check or money order by mail or hand-delivering to the local Alzheimer’s Association office. Be sure to include your offline donation form, which can be found in your Participant Center or on your fundraising web page, to make sure you receive credit for the donation. Donations typically take one to two weeks to show up on your web page. Don’t want to wait? You can also deposit checks directly to your Walk page from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app for iPhone or Android.

Event Specifics

Are pets, strollers, bicycles and skates allowed on Walk day? We do allow strollers, but for everyone’s safety, we discourage skateboards, bicycles, inline skates and wheelie footwear. Depending on the Walk location rules, well-behaved dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash at all times.

What happens if it rains? Walk is a rain or shine event. However, in the case of severe weather, we will cancel. If this is the case, we will update our Walk homepage on or before the morning of the event.

We need volunteers! Know anyone who might be interested in helping us on the day of the event? We need volunteers to help with set-up, clean-up, registration, water stops, Promise Garden and so much more. All interested volunteers should visit our volunteer page for more information about event day roles and responsibilities.

How do I get a Promise Garden Flower? Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower. Please choose the color that best represents your connection to the disease.

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.

Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

