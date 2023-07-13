Medically Speaking
Paleontologists find massive dinosaur bones 50 million years older than the T-Rex

It's a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George's County paleontologist.
It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.(WBAL via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUREL, Md. (CNN) – A dinosaur bone found about three months ago in Maryland is from a giant creature that lived 50 million years before the T-Rex.

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.

Because fossils of other dinosaur species have been found at the site, it’s now classified as a “bone bed.”

It’s an exciting discovery for paleontologists because bone beds can provide a wealth of information about the animals and their environment.

The bones were found at Dinosaur Park, where miners first discovered fossils in the 1800s.

