Pigskin Preview: Motley County Matadors

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a tough 4-7 season where they made the playoffs, the Motley County Matadors return 5 offensive and six offensive young starters from a season ago.

Head Coach Mike Bigham had done a sensational job with the pigskin program and the Matadors look to rerun to their winning ways.

They also hope to bring some healing to their community in Matador that was recently hit by a tornado.

This team is ALL IN like the community is to rebuild.

Keep the residents of Matador in your prayers.

