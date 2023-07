LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 1-9 season, the Patton Springs Rangers look to improve under Head Coach Juan Salas.

Patton Springs returns three starters back on both sides of the ball plus a strong Freshman class coming in.

Afton is a small six-man community, but the pride out there is strong and Patton Springs will compete every Friday Night.

