Plane makes emergency landing at Lubbock Aero after bird shatters window

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are safe after a bird shattered the windshield of a Cessna Citation on Thursday evening.

Lubbock Fire Rescue Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting units were called about a plane making an emergency landing around 5 p.m. Fortunately, the plane landed safely at Lubbock Aero at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, and all the occupants were evacuated with no injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.