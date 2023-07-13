Medically Speaking
Plane makes emergency landing at Lubbock Aero after bird shatters window

Four people are safe after a bird shattered the windshield of a Cessna Citation on Thursday evening.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are safe after a bird shattered the windshield of a Cessna Citation on Thursday evening.

Lubbock Fire Rescue Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting units were called about a plane making an emergency landing around 5 p.m. Fortunately, the plane landed safely at Lubbock Aero at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, and all the occupants were evacuated with no injuries.

