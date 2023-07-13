Medically Speaking
Thursday morning top stories: Juvenile charged in shooting of 12-year-old Lubbock boy

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Juvenile charged in shooting of 12-year-old Lubbock boy

Police identify man killed in East Lubbock shooting

Texas Senate passes property tax relief deal

Biden to visit Finland

