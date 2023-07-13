Thursday morning top stories: Juvenile charged in shooting of 12-year-old Lubbock boy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Juvenile charged in shooting of 12-year-old Lubbock boy

Police say a 13-year-old boy shot Jordan Rosales Tuesday night while handling a loaded gun

The suspect is being held in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and charged with manslaughter

Full story here: Lubbock boy dies in shooting, 13-year-old charged with manslaughter

Police identify man killed in East Lubbock shooting

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a deadly shooting Tuesday

Officers found 45-year-old Chad Reed dead inside his home

More information here: LPD identifies fatal shooting victim, asks for public’s help with investigation

Texas Senate passes property tax relief deal

The House is expected to vote on the bill today

It could be on Gov. Abbott’s desk by the end of the week

Read more here: Property tax cuts hit the fast track as Texas Senate advances long-awaited agreement

Biden to visit Finland

The trip is meant to highlight the growth of NATO in the face of Russian aggression

Finland joined NATO earlier this year after Russia invaded Ukraine

Read more here: Biden is closing out his Europe trip by showcasing new NATO member Finland

