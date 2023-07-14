27th annual Caprock Classic Car Show

Medically Speaking
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join the Caprock Classic Car Club for its 27th annual car show sponsored by Circle K.

The car show will held at the Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University at 5502 26th Street.

Schedule of events for Friday, July 14:

  • Pre-registration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Cookout from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Poker Run Cruise @ 7 p.m.
  • *Cookout is FREE to Car Show & Poker Run participants, $10 for guests*

Schedule of events for Saturday, July 15:

  • Car Show from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Registration from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Awards @ 3 p.m.

Enjoy food trucks, silent auction, kid’s activities, music and raffle.

