Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

4-year-old boy gaining attention competing in national mullet competition

A 4-year-old boy named Daxton is gaining fans while competing in the USA Mullet Championship. (Source: KVLY)
By Alix Larsen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPELTON, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A child in North Dakota is quickly gaining attention for his style as he participates in a mullet championship with contestants across the county.

Daxton Stoner, 4, has become known as “DaxMan the Mullet Man” and his family says he has been working on his unique hairstyle since the age of two.

And now he’s entered the USA Mullet Championship.

“He’s DaxMan. He’s got a big personality. He’s caring. He’s loving, but he is who he is,” Daxton’s mother Carman Swenson said.

When he’s not tending to his hair, Daxton says he likes to cruise around on his bike and head to the lake in his free time.

In Daxton’s profile for the competition, his family says he’s become a symbol of bravery, individuality and fun.

To move onto the next round, and later hopefully win, Daxton’s family says he needs votes!

“There are 300 kids in his age group alone,” Daxton’s father Kelby Stoner said.

The first round of voting ends the night of July 17 with the next round for those who move on starting July 20.

Daxton’s mullet profile can be viewed online for voting and more information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Rosales would have celebrated his 13th birthday on October, 2023. Instead of saving for...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock boy dies in shooting, 13-year-old charged with manslaughter
Four people are safe after a bird shattered the windshield of a Cessna Citation on Thursday...
Plane makes emergency landing at Lubbock Aero after bird shatters window
44th Street shooting
Two minors arrested after 12-year-old shot and killed
The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Texas man speaks about fabricating disappearance for 8 years
Smell of Natural Gas graphic from Lubbock Fire Rescue
LFR responding to reports of ‘natural gas smell’ in south Lubbock

Latest News

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
Dog owner warns others after pet ingested meth at the beach
A guest finds a shady spot as a respite from the heat in front of a colorful mural adjacent to...
Disney asks a judge to toss a lawsuit from board of DeSantis appointees
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Man who took photo from Pelosi’s office is sentenced to over 4 years for Capitol riot role