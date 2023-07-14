Medically Speaking
Annual Desserts First fundraising event to benefit Girl Scouting in Lubbock

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains logo
Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains logo(Girls Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains (GSTOP) is thrilled to announce this year’s chefs for the annual Desserts First fundraising event. Desserts First in an intimate evening featuring local chefs’ Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts, wine, and a silent auction. This event supports Girl Scouts in Lubbock and the Girl Scout mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

This year’s featured chefs are:

  • K’Leigh Fountain, Sugar Momma’s Bakery*
  • Cassidy Fulks, Cassidy’s Cake Fork
  • Breana Garcia, Bree’s Cakes and Creations*
  • Marsha Johnson, Sweet Creations*
  • Marcus McConnell,Courtyard by Marriott Downtown
  • Jada Morrow, Homemade Goodness by Jada
  • Chef Doug Noxon, Overton Hotel
  • Chef Angie Ragan, Salt by Angie*
  • Monica Rose, Desert Rose Baking
  • Chef Andrew Seccareccio, The Willows Event Center*
  • Ashley Smith, Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats*
  • Chef Tasha Teel, The Cakery*
  • Patricia Tuthill, Just Desserts*
  • Mia White, Ya Ya’s Place

*Returning chef

The event takes place Thursday, August 31, from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on the campus of Texas Tech University.  Individual tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online:gs-strong.org/DessertsFirst23

