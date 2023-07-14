Medically Speaking
Barbie finds controversy with Tik Tok Challenge

By Karin McCay
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If your house is like mine, you have kids or grandkids excited about seeing the new Barbie Movie.

But already, there is some controversy brewing over Barbie’s feet.

With the release of the new movie, Barbie, Tik Tok has unveiled its new Barbie challenge. You don’t even have to see the movie to understand because the challenge comes from just two seconds in the trailer.

Barbie steps out of her super high heels with arched feet that appear stuck in a vertical position.

Dr. Speight Grimes is an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He says, “Some people are blessed and can wear those shoes without any consequences. But for many people, it’s a very painful endeavor and can result in deformity.”

The problem is over time, the higher the heel, the more the toe is forced into the front of the shoe which can result in deformity of the toes, including hammertoes.

That’s something we’ll never see on a Barbie doll.

Dr. Grimes adds that 2 seconds on your toes are likely harmless but accidents happen. He has treated people who have broken an ankle simply by falling off their high heels.

Also, the shorter the shoe, the greater the risk with very high heels because of the steep incline.

He says ballet dancers are not allowed to progress to standing on the toe until their skeleton matures enough to handle the pressure because they understand the damage it can do.

