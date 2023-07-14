Medically Speaking
City to conduct monthly outdoor warning system siren test

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor Warning System sirens.

This is only a test and does not indicate severe weather in the area.

The sirens will be tested monthly on the second Friday of the month. However, if the National Weather Service forecasts a ten percent (10%) chance or greater of a thunderstorm the day of the test, the OWS test will be canceled and not rescheduled.

For further information on the OWS, please visit //mylubbock.us/outdoorwarningsystem.

