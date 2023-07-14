Crews responding to structure fire in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding a structure fire in Central Lubbock.

Just before noon, firefighters were called to the area near 19th and Ave. M.

LFR said in a tweet a water supply line has been laid on Ave. M from 21st St. to 19th St. Avoid the area if possible.

A supply line has been laid on Avenue M from 21st Street to 19th Street. Public is asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tZNKUTxw3Z — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFireTX) July 14, 2023

