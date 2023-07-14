Medically Speaking
Crews responding to structure fire in Central Lubbock

Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding a structure fire in Central Lubbock.

Just before noon, firefighters were called to the area near 19th and Ave. M.

LFR said in a tweet a water supply line has been laid on Ave. M from 21st St. to 19th St. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

