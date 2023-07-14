Crews responding to structure fire in Central Lubbock
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding a structure fire in Central Lubbock.
Just before noon, firefighters were called to the area near 19th and Ave. M.
LFR said in a tweet a water supply line has been laid on Ave. M from 21st St. to 19th St. Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.