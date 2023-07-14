Friday morning top stories: Heat wave causing higher electric bills

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Heat wave causing higher electric bills

LP&L says air conditioners use more energy to keep your home cool during triple digit temperatures

LP&L says it will work with customers who may not be able to pay their bill

Details here: Heat wave causing higher electric bills

Property tax relief package passed

The Texas House and Senate passed an $18 billion property tax relief package

After the bills are signed by Governor Abbott they will go on the November ballot as an amendment to the Texas constitution

Read more here: Lawmakers agree on biggest property tax cut in Texas history

Actors Guild goes on strike

Union leaders voted to go on strike yesterday amid a dispute with studios over wages and artificial intelligence

The move will shutdown production of movies and tv shows

Read more here: Striking actors to begin picketing alongside writers in fight over future of Hollywood

