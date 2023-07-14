Friday morning top stories: Heat wave causing higher electric bills
Jul. 14, 2023
Heat wave causing higher electric bills
- LP&L says air conditioners use more energy to keep your home cool during triple digit temperatures
- LP&L says it will work with customers who may not be able to pay their bill
Property tax relief package passed
- The Texas House and Senate passed an $18 billion property tax relief package
- After the bills are signed by Governor Abbott they will go on the November ballot as an amendment to the Texas constitution
Actors Guild goes on strike
- Union leaders voted to go on strike yesterday amid a dispute with studios over wages and artificial intelligence
- The move will shutdown production of movies and tv shows
