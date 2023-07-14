Medically Speaking
Investigators searching for suspect in deadly East Lubbock shooting

Antoine Manahan, 36
Antoine Manahan, 36(Lubbock Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for 36-year-old Antoine Manahan, wanted in connection with a deadly East Lubbock shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Just afternoon, officers responded to a shots fired call near East Auburn and Zenith where they found 45-year-old Chad Reed dead inside his home. Investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center are also assisting in the investigation.

Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock...
Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.(KCBD)

Manahan, who has a murder warrant issued for his arrest, should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location can call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

