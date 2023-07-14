Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Jesse Jackson stepping down from civil rights group Rainbow PUSH, reports say

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on...
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. has announced he is stepping down as president of the civil rights organization he founded, Rainbow PUSH, according to Chicago-area media.

He is expected to announce a new president for the group in the coming weeks, FOX 32 in Chicago reported.

Jackson has been beset with health issues in recent years, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He handed over the day-to-day operations for the organization last year, the Chicago Tribune said.

The South Carolina native has been a civil rights leader for decades and ran for president twice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Rosales would have celebrated his 13th birthday on October, 2023. Instead of saving for...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock boy dies in shooting, 13-year-old charged with manslaughter
Four people are safe after a bird shattered the windshield of a Cessna Citation on Thursday...
Plane makes emergency landing at Lubbock Aero after bird shatters window
44th Street shooting
Two minors arrested after 12-year-old shot and killed
The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Texas man speaks about fabricating disappearance for 8 years
Smell of Natural Gas graphic from Lubbock Fire Rescue
LFR responding to reports of ‘natural gas smell’ in south Lubbock

Latest News

Official talks about serial killings' suspect arrest
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
The floor of the House is seen after the passage of the Defense bill on Friday.
House GOP approves Defense bill that restricts abortion access and halts diversity initiatives
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman dies after run over by lawn mower at park