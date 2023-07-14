Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet CiCi

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet CiCi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old Red Heeler who’s very sweet and loves to make people smile.

CiCi loves to play outside but doe not like getting baths. Staff says she would do great in an active family with another dog that can match her energy. CiCi is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Merida.

