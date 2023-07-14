KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet CiCi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet CiCi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old Red Heeler who’s very sweet and loves to make people smile.

CiCi loves to play outside but doe not like getting baths. Staff says she would do great in an active family with another dog that can match her energy. CiCi is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

