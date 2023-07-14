Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Krispy Kreme offering dozen of doughnuts for 86 cents on Friday

FILE - Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.
FILE - Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday Friday with a cheap doughnut deal.

The company is offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for 86 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The hot, sweet-glazed treat has become a desert icon over the decades.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.

Vernon Rudolph started out selling doughnuts to grocery stores.

Soon after, the doughnut scent wafting into the streets had passersby asking if they could buy the doughnuts themselves.

Rudolph then launched an operation selling directly to the public.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Rosales would have celebrated his 13th birthday on October, 2023. Instead of saving for...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock boy dies in shooting, 13-year-old charged with manslaughter
44th Street shooting
Two minors arrested after 12-year-old shot and killed
Four people are safe after a bird shattered the windshield of a Cessna Citation on Thursday...
Plane makes emergency landing at Lubbock Aero after bird shatters window
The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Texas man speaks about fabricating disappearance for 8 years
Smell of Natural Gas graphic from Lubbock Fire Rescue
LFR responding to reports of ‘natural gas smell’ in south Lubbock

Latest News

FILE - Police arrested a man in connection with a mass shooting in downtown Cleveland that sent...
US sets grim milestone with new record for deadliest six months of mass killings
The casket of Newark firefighter Augusto "Augie" Acabou departs aboard a firetruck hearse after...
Firefighter killed while battling cargo ship fire is posthumously promoted during funeral
Experts are using various methods to try and capture the otter.
Wildlife officials search for wayward sea otter harassing surfers, kayakers off California coast
Experts are using various methods to try and capture the otter.
Wildlife experts try to catch infamous sea otter