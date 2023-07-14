Medically Speaking
Lubbock Matadors FC competing for Lone Star Conference Championship Saturday

FC Brownsville vs. Lubbock Matadors FC
FC Brownsville vs. Lubbock Matadors FC(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The 11-1 Lubbock Matadors will host FC Brownsville at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Lubbock Cooper for the Lone Star Confrence Championship.

With a record crowd of 5,422 on hand at Pirates Stadium in Woodrow, the Matadors won their first ever playoff game, beating San Antonio FC 6-0 Tuesday night.

The Matadors scored one goal in the first half and added five in the second half.

Tickets for Saturday night’s match are still on sale and can be bought here.

If you can’t make it to the match, you can watch starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15 on KMYL My Lubbock TV.

My Lubbock TV is antenna channels 14.1/22.2, Optimum 6, UVerse 1014, Dish Network 14 and on cable systems across the South Plains.

You can also watch on the KCBD Connected TV app, free to download for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and other streaming platforms.

