McGuire named to Dodd Award watch list

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire was tabbed Thursday to the watch list for the Dodd Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s top college football coach who “enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.”

McGuire, coming off an 8-5 debut season and a victory in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, is one of 21 coaches represented on the watch list and one of five from the Big 12 Conference. The Big 12 was tied among all conferences for the most nominees, matching the same total from both the ACC and Big Ten.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2023 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR).

Coaches named to this year’s preseason watch list were required to have an APR higher than 980. Additionally, coaches in the first year with their current teams were not included as they are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy until their second year with their program.

A midseason watch list – adding to or narrowing the field – will be released in the fall. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2023 season. The winner of the 2023 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Starting in September, the Dodd Coach of the Week Award will also honor coaches on a weekly basis whose program embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, while also having success on the playing field during the previous week.

McGuire will begin his second season leading the Red Raiders on Sept. 2 when Texas Tech opens the 2023 campaign at Wyoming. The Red Raiders open their home slate the following weekend, hosting Oregon for a highly-anticipated matchup inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

