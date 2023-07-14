Pigskin Preview: Guthrie Jaguars

GUTHRIE, Texas (KCBD) - The Guthrie Jaguars went 3-7 last season.

Entering the third season coached by former Red Raider Jeff Denton, the Jaguars will return five starters on both sides of the ball.

Playing home games at gorgeous Jack Huey Field, the Jaguars hope non-District games will prepare them for the gauntlet of District, which includes Jayton and Motley County.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.