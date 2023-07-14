Snyder man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Provided by U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas

SNYDER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Snyder, Texas man who recorded himself sexually abusing a 5-year-old child was sentenced yesterday to 20 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Shemar Cameron Green, 20, was indicted in December 2022 and pleaded guilty in March 2023 to transportation of child pornography. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, who also ordered the defendant to register as a sex offender and to pay $17,500 in restitution to identifiable child pornography victims.

According to plea papers, Mr. Green admitted he sent sexually explicit images of himself to multiple minors, received nude photographs from minors, and produced a video of himself molesting a 5-year-old.

He further admitted that he regularly viewed pornographic images of children under age 10, and uploaded several sexually explicit images of prepubescent children from his computer to his social media accounts.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children relayed a cyber tip from a social media company that housed Mr. Green’s account to law enforcement, prompting the investigation.

The Snyder Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office – Lubbock Resident Agency conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam prosecuted the case.

