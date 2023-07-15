Friends honor legacy of West Texas Raceway owner who died from West Nile virus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends confirmed to KCBD that West Texas Raceway owner Corky Matthews died from West Nile virus. They assembled at the track Friday night to remember everything he did for Lubbock racers.

In 2021, Corky told KCBD how racing was becoming more popular in the Hub City, accomplishment his friend Jeremy Pipes credits to Corky.

“Without Corky there would honestly be no racing in Lubbock right now,” Pipes said.

When West Texas Raceway went up for sale seven years ago, Pipes said Corky jumped at the opportunity to buy it.

“He gives 120 people, nightly racers, a place to race locally, and he gives about 1,500 people a chance to get their fix,” Pipes said.

Racer John Carney said the old racetrack closed shortly after he moved to Lubbock, so, Corky followed his passion and gave others like Carney the opportunity to follow theirs.

“We can just race ten minutes from our house instead of having to travel, and it’s a huge difference for racers,” Carney said. “When a racer’s got to travel two to three hours every weekend, it takes a lot of their enthusiasm out of it.”

Pipes said at 70-years-old Corky was still doing something he loved and working hard.

“Running around out here all night long, running around town doing work; he was working sunup to sundown Monday through Sunday,” Pipes said.

So, when he got West Nile Virus, everyone expected Corky would recover.

“We were like, ‘Oh you know he’ll be alright. He’s tough. Everything is going to be fine. We’ll be alright,’ and it just wasn’t,” Pipes said.

These friends who worked alongside Corky honored him at the races Friday night. They had a moment of silence and said a few words in the beginning. Throughout the night with every main event was a parade in the missing man formation, and one of Corky’s favorites - the fireworks.

For Pipes, honoring Corky won’t stop there. He said he wants to keep West Texas Raceway open.

“I’m indebted to the man,” Pipes said. “We started something together seven years ago, and if I’ve got to finish it we’ll finish it, but I look to continue the legacy and keep it going.”

Carney said Corky had a passion for racing and making people happy.

Corky Matthews was 70.

