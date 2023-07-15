Pigskin Preview: Dawson Dragons

DAWSON, Texas (KCBD) - The Dawson Dragons went 1-7 last season with most of those losses forfeits as they shut down the season early due to injuries.

Jay Bingham, a longtime coach at Ropes has been hired as the Dragons new Head Football Coach and he has a lot of six-man experience.

Dawson has been working hard in the off-season. They hope to have 10 out the season.

Coach Bingham hopes to throw the ball around and he’s excited to be out in Welch.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.