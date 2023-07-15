Pigskin Preview Wilson Mustangs

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The Wilson Mustangs went 2-8 last year.

They enter 2023 with a new Head Coach as Defensive Coordinator Dillion Trevino was promoted to lead the Mustangs.

Coach Trevino feels the Mustangs will be stronger, faster and quicker.

Five starters are back on both sides of the ball and with the enthusiasm Coach Trevino brings, Wilson will look to make improvements in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.