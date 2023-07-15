Medically Speaking
Pigskin Preview Wilson Mustangs

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The Wilson Mustangs went 2-8 last year.

They enter 2023 with a new Head Coach as Defensive Coordinator Dillion Trevino was promoted to lead the Mustangs.

Coach Trevino feels the Mustangs will be stronger, faster and quicker.

Five starters are back on both sides of the ball and with the enthusiasm Coach Trevino brings, Wilson will look to make improvements in 2023.

