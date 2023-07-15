Saturday morning top stories: First confirmed Lubbock death from West Nile Virus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

West Nile virus death

The city of Lubbock has reported its first human death from West Nile Virus.

Friends confirmed to KCBD that West Texas Raceway owner Corky Matthews was the person who died from the virus.

Matthews was 70 years old.



Investigators searching for suspect in deadly East Lubbock shooting

Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of murder.

Authorities issued a murder warrant for 36-year-old Antoine Manahan, Friday.

Manahan is considered armed and dangerous, and if you know any information, you’re asked to call the crime line at (806) 741-1000.



UPS to train non-union employees

UPS announced it’s training non-union employees to step in following disputes between UPS and union workers.

Union workers, who are seeking better benefits and working conditions, could go on strike if a new contract doesn’t materialize by the end of the month.



