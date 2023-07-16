1 seriously injured in North Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision.

The investigation is underway in the 3000 block of North Interstate 27 following a call for service at 2:22 a.m. One person has been transported to UMC by EMS with serious injuries.

The northbound IH-27 access road is currently closed from Lubbock Business Park Boulevard to East Hunter Street. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes of travel.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

