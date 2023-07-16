Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

1 seriously injured in North Lubbock crash

1 person is seriously injured after a crash in North Lubbock
1 person is seriously injured after a crash in North Lubbock(Aric Mitchell)
By Dylan Villa and Parker Shofner
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision.

The investigation is underway in the 3000 block of North Interstate 27 following a call for service at 2:22 a.m. One person has been transported to UMC by EMS with serious injuries.

The northbound IH-27 access road is currently closed from Lubbock Business Park Boulevard to East Hunter Street. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes of travel.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock reports first human death from West Nile Virus
On Daybreak Saturday
Saturday morning top stories: First confirmed Lubbock death from West Nile Virus
Corky Matthews being interviewed by KCBD's Pete Christy in 2021.
Friends honor legacy of West Texas Raceway owner who died from West Nile virus
Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed.
Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room
Watch includes Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Parmer,...
Lubbock included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4 a.m.

Latest News

On Daybreak Saturday
Saturday morning top stories: First confirmed Lubbock death from West Nile Virus
Corky Matthews being interviewed by KCBD's Pete Christy in 2021.
Friends honor legacy of West Texas Raceway owner who died from West Nile virus
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Snyder man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography
Texas Flag waving in the wind
Legendary Texas Rangers celebrating 200 years