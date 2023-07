KLONDIKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Klondike Cougars went 8-4 last season and are ready to make another run under Head Coach Dalton DeGraffenreid.

This year, the Cougars have a need for speed and have some key experience coming back.

Klondike had a tough non-district slate that they hope will prepare them for District and another postseason run.

