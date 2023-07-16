Medically Speaking
Severe storms possible tonight

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a likely chance we will have heavy rainfall across the area tonight.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

This activity is expected to continue throughout the night. There is also a chance some of these showers and storms will become severe.

Stormcast
Stormcast(KCBD)

The hazards associated with these storms will likely be wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail. Flooding may be possible with torrential rainfall.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloud conditions. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph this evening, then after midnight winds will turn northeast.

There may be a few lingering showers Sunday morning. The day will start mostly cloudy then become sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s. East winds will be around 5 to 10 mph in the morning, then become south in the afternoon.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. South winds will be around 10 mph.

Monday will be sunny and triple digits may return across the area. High temperatures will be near 103°, with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

3 day
3 day(KCBD)

Monday evening will be mostly clear then become partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

