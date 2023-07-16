Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in North Lubbock crash
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday
Crash in North Lubbock
- Lubbock Police are investigating an overnight crash in North Lubbock.
- Officers were called to North Interstate 27 & Lubbock Business Park Boulevard just before 2:30 Sunday morning.
- Police tell us one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/07/16/1-seriously-injured-north-lubbock-crash/
Record temperatures across the nation
- Dangerous temperatures are being felt across the United States this weekend.
- Over 110 million people, or about a third of Americans, were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings Saturday.
- Death Valley, California, could see a temperature high of 126 degrees on Sunday.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/07/15/us-southwest-swelters-under-dangerous-heat-wave-with-new-records-track/
New details in Gilgo Beach murders
- Rex Heurmann, a New York architect, was charged Friday with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.
- More information was learned about Heurmann during a YouTube interview he did last year, including how he understands people.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/07/14/suspect-taken-into-custody-long-island-serial-killings-ap-source-says/
