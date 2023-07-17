Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Abilene man receives life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of child in Lubbock

Cornelius Aaron Williams, 32, of Abilene
Cornelius Aaron Williams, 32, of Abilene(LCDC)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Abilene man received life in prison for the continuous sexual assault of a child.

Cornelius Aaron Williams, 35, was accused of sexually abusing two children under the age of 14 over the course of nearly four years.

He was indicted in March 2021 on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The abuse reportedly started around March 15, 2015, and continued until Feb. 22, 2019.

On Monday, a jury trial in the 137th District Court under Judge John J. McClendon III saddled Williams with a life sentence. The jury discussed a range of sentencing, from 25 years to life in prison. Williams received the maximum sentence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Abilene man receives life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of child in Lubbock

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is seriously injured after a crash in North Lubbock
Driver dies after North Lubbock crash
Watch includes Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Parmer,...
Lubbock included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4 a.m.
Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed.
Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room
Texas workers found a teen's lost ring containing her father's ashes.
City workers dig through tons of trash to reunite teen with irreplaceable ring
The Klondike Cougars went 8-4 last season and are ready to make another run under Head Coach...
Pigskin Preview: Klondike Cougars

Latest News

About 20 local charities will receive funds thanks to the 27th Caprock Classic Car Show.
Caprock Classic Car Show raises funds for 20 charities
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st James Green, Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Lubbock native serves aboard future Navy warship
This event takes place monthly on designated Tuesdays in the northeast corner of the Civic...
City cancels ‘Food Truck Alley’ due to extreme heat expected Tuesday
KCBD News at 5