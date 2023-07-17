Abilene man receives life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of child in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Abilene man received life in prison for the continuous sexual assault of a child.

Cornelius Aaron Williams, 35, was accused of sexually abusing two children under the age of 14 over the course of nearly four years.

He was indicted in March 2021 on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The abuse reportedly started around March 15, 2015, and continued until Feb. 22, 2019.

On Monday, a jury trial in the 137th District Court under Judge John J. McClendon III saddled Williams with a life sentence. The jury discussed a range of sentencing, from 25 years to life in prison. Williams received the maximum sentence.

