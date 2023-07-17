Caprock Classic Car Show raises funds for 20 charities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - About 20 local charities will receive funds thanks to the 27th Caprock Classic Car Show.

The event was hosted Saturday on the Lubbock Christian University campus. Car enthusiasts and casual observers were able to see a wide range of specialty vehicles up close.

An important correction: funds raised from this long-running show will be shared among about 20 local charities, not just one charity as we incorrectly reported Saturday night.

Learn more about the Caprock Classic Car Club and its upcoming events at its website: https://caprockclassiccarclub.org/

