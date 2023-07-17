City cancels ‘Food Truck Alley’ due to extreme heat expected Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to forecasted extreme heat for Tuesday, July 18, the City of Lubbock is canceling tomorrow’s ‘Food Truck Alley’ event.

The cancelation is solely for the ‘Food Truck Alley’ event, and does not include the Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department’s regular inspection and permitting process.

For more information, visit mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.

