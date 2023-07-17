Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

City cancels ‘Food Truck Alley’ due to extreme heat expected Tuesday

This event takes place monthly on designated Tuesdays in the northeast corner of the Civic...
This event takes place monthly on designated Tuesdays in the northeast corner of the Civic Center parking lot.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to forecasted extreme heat for Tuesday, July 18, the City of Lubbock is canceling tomorrow’s ‘Food Truck Alley’ event.

The cancelation is solely for the ‘Food Truck Alley’ event, and does not include the Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department’s regular inspection and permitting process.

For more information, visit mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is seriously injured after a crash in North Lubbock
Driver dies after North Lubbock crash
Watch includes Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Parmer,...
Lubbock included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4 a.m.
The Klondike Cougars went 8-4 last season and are ready to make another run under Head Coach...
Pigskin Preview: Klondike Cougars
Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed.
Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room
Texas workers found a teen's lost ring containing her father's ashes.
City workers dig through tons of trash to reunite teen with irreplaceable ring

Latest News

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st James Green, Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Lubbock native serves aboard future Navy warship
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Woman killed in North Lubbock crash
Cotton growing in Lubbock county.
USDA extends emergency credit, Arrington speaks about farm bill in Ag headlines
1 person is seriously injured after a crash in North Lubbock
Driver dies after North Lubbock crash