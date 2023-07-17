Community Coverage: A look at the history of Olton and its small-town success

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Our first stop on our 2023 Live Community Coverage Tour we’re broadcasting from Pavilion Park in the heart of Olton.

History of Olton

The town was founded in 1908 in Lamb County by the Soash Land Company out of Waterloo, Iowa. It was once the site of the Lamb County Courthouse. The courthouse later burned in 1922 and a new one was built in its place. It remained the county seat until 1946 when an election was held and resulted in its move to Littlefield. The courthouse was eventually torn down in 1964.

Adam Powell was on the lands buyers and moved the post office to the new townsite and named it after his grandson, Walter Olton Powell. Today, it has a population of nearly 2,800 people. Mary Mark McFadden has been in office for 13 years. He says those people living and working together make the city great.

“They work together, they don’t care what other people’s opinions are,” Mayor McFadden said. “It just, they work together well and support each other. That’s the biggest thing is supporting each other where you don’t see that in bigger cities.”

Mayor McFadden says the city prides itself on being a clean city and has worked in recent years to focus on that cleanliness. The city recently invested improvements to the city park in the southwest part of town. Park goes can enjoy the playground, gathering spaces, sidewalk trail and more. It’s in the southwest part of town and was first dedicated in 1977 as Granbery Park.

Economic impact

The Olton Chamber of Commerce stresses there is plenty to offer both visitors and residents alike. Olton’s economy is mostly driven by agriculture and the large co-op and ag services in the town. It also has a number of small businesses. The chamber says it’s important for visitors to come support those restaurants and shops. The city is working to boost those businesses. It’s launched a social media video campaign to let folks here and around the area know what they can find in Olton.

“The fact that a lot of people in Olton don’t know that these businesses have things here in town that they can buy rather than go out of town, we try our best to make sure everyone knows what our businesses have in terms of services they offer so they know they don’t have to drive an hour or 30 minutes to go do it — they can just do it right here,” Wesley Quigley, Olton’s Chamber of Commerce manager, said.

The Chamber also helps organize the Sandhills Celebration. The 43rd annual event will be the first weekend in August.

Olton Sandhills Celebration

The Olton Sandhills Celebration started in 1980 as a one-day event. It has since grown to a four-day event. For this 43rd annual Sandhills Celebration, you’ll find events like gospel singing on August, 2nd and the Sandhills Sweetheart Pageant the following day.

On Friday, August 4th, events continue with vendors here on the Square at Pavilion Park. There are events like a volleyball and cornhole tournament, as well as a dance. Saturday includes a parade, car show, more tournaments and a concert.

Olton ISD

Around 600 Mustangs attend school in Olton ISD. The district’s leader says things are looking up for students and staff. Superintendent Kevin McCasland says the quality of academics for the 2A district continues to improve. He says students who take dual credit courses have those courses paid for by the district and can graduate high school with an Associates Degree from South Plains College.

The district has recently added new tennis courts and a softball team. McCasland says at Olton ISD and in the community, Mustangs keep the first things first.

“Educating kids, keeping kids safe, community involvement, family participation; so these are the values that are present in Olton and are the things that make it really special,” he said. “So sometimes it takes people getting to experience Olton, whether it’s living here or teaching here, so they can see those things first hand.

The small district, like many others, sometimes finds it difficult to fill positions. Part of its District of Innovation plan is allowing it to find the best teachers before they’re certified. McCasland says that often times means filling a vacancy with a teacher’s assistant, college student of someone else with experience.

“We hire those people as teachers and give them basically some kind of a timeline to become certified,” he said. “Certification is still the expectation, we just kind of bridge the gap so we can have people in classrooms we feel are going to be quality educators.”

Rejino Barbeque

Not so far from the school, a couple’s culinary skills are bringing in customers from across the state. Aaron and Christina Rejino’s restaurant, Rejino Barbeque, was rated in the top 50 best barbeque joints in the state by Texas Monthly Magazine in 2021. Since then the business has been booming.

The Rejino’s have come a long way from serving food in their driveway to working multiple jobs while trying to get the business off the ground. Now they are expanding for a third time, with a brick and mortar location that will help them serve more of their delicious food.

“We need more room to make more food was the biggest thing, and so it was about late 2021 whenever we really thought that it was time to grow,” Aaron Rejino said.

Their new restaurant will sit down the road from where the Rejino’s parked their first trailer. It will serve the residents of Olton with more than perfectly smoked barbeque. It will act as a food market as well, something the town has been without since 2018 and something Rejino says he realized the town needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

