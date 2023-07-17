Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial

FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023. John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify for the defense in the Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial.(Caisa Rasmussen | AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Elton John testified Monday for the defense in Kevin Spacey ‘s sexual assault trial.

John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify after his husband, David Furnish, said Spacey only once attended the annual gala the singer held at his Windsor home.

One of the alleged victims accused Spacey of aggressively grabbing his crotch while he was driving with him to the ball in 2004 or 2005.

Spacey testified that he only attended the event in 2001. Furnish testified earlier that he had checked photographs and that was the only year Spacey attended.

John said Spacey spent the night at the house after the ball the one time he attended.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is seriously injured after a crash in North Lubbock
Driver dies after North Lubbock crash
Watch includes Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Parmer,...
Lubbock included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4 a.m.
The Klondike Cougars went 8-4 last season and are ready to make another run under Head Coach...
Pigskin Preview: Klondike Cougars
Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed.
Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room
Texas workers found a teen's lost ring containing her father's ashes.
City workers dig through tons of trash to reunite teen with irreplaceable ring

Latest News

Flash flooding was reported in several Connecticut towns, including Waterbury, leaving many...
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in hit to global food security
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Judge in Trump documents case under the spotlight as arguments near
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
GOP and FBI are at odds as Republicans move to stop the agency’s new headquarters after Trump probes