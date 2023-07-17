First Alert Weather Days Tuesday, Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

The First Alert Forecast Team has designated Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days due to excessive heat dangers. There will be an Excessive Heat Watch and Heat Advisory in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat Alerts (KCBD)

Tuesday will be very hot with high temperatures between 105° and 110° across The South Plains. Here in Lubbock, we are expecting highs around 107° with lots of sunshine. It will be breezy, with southwest winds around 20 to 30 mph.

Highs (KCBD)

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the mid-70s. It will be a breezy night with south winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wednesday will be hot and sunny with high temperatures near 106°. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wednesday evening will be mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 70s. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

