KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Isaac

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Isaac, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old shepherd-husky mix.

Staff says he is very outgoing, friendly and sweet. He does well on a leach and loves to go on walks or runs. Isaac is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

