Lubbock native serves aboard future Navy warship

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sifuentes, a native of Lubbock, Texas, serves aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Marinette, in Mayport, Florida.

PCU is a designation used by the U.S. Navy to describe crews aboard vessels under construction prior to official commissioning.

Sifuentes, a 2015 graduate of Roosevelt High School, joined the Navy three years ago.”I joined the Navy for the educational opportunities,” said Sifuentes.

For Full Story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2023/07/lubbock-native-serves-aboard-future.html

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.