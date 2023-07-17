Medically Speaking
Monday morning top stories: Woman killed in North Lubbock crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman killed in crash

  • Police are investigating the cause of a deadly crash early Sunday morning in North Lubbock
  • Investigators say 58-year-old Rosalinda Ramos’ SUV hit a utility pole near North I-27 and Lubbock Business Park Boulevard
  • Full story here: Driver dies after North Lubbock crash

Suspect arrested in mass shooting

KCBD’s Live Community Coverage begins today

  • KCBD will bel live broadcasting from Pavilion Park in Olton during our 5 and 6 o’clock newscasts
  • Be sure to tune in for great stories about the town and much more
  • Find tour schedule and town stories here

