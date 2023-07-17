Monday morning top stories: Woman killed in North Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman killed in crash

Police are investigating the cause of a deadly crash early Sunday morning in North Lubbock

Investigators say 58-year-old Rosalinda Ramos’ SUV hit a utility pole near North I-27 and Lubbock Business Park Boulevard

Full story here: Driver dies after North Lubbock crash

Suspect arrested in mass shooting

Police made an arrest in a deadly mass shooting last week in Amarillo

Investigators say 26-year-old Luis Flores opened fire during a fight at a party killing two people and injuring five others

Read more here: Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after last week’s private party shooting, leaving 2 dead

KCBD’s Live Community Coverage begins today

KCBD will bel live broadcasting from Pavilion Park in Olton during our 5 and 6 o’clock newscasts

Be sure to tune in for great stories about the town and much more

Find tour schedule and town stories here

