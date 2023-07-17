Monday morning top stories: Woman killed in North Lubbock crash
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Woman killed in crash
- Police are investigating the cause of a deadly crash early Sunday morning in North Lubbock
- Investigators say 58-year-old Rosalinda Ramos’ SUV hit a utility pole near North I-27 and Lubbock Business Park Boulevard
- Full story here: Driver dies after North Lubbock crash
Suspect arrested in mass shooting
- Police made an arrest in a deadly mass shooting last week in Amarillo
- Investigators say 26-year-old Luis Flores opened fire during a fight at a party killing two people and injuring five others
- Read more here: Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after last week’s private party shooting, leaving 2 dead
KCBD’s Live Community Coverage begins today
- KCBD will bel live broadcasting from Pavilion Park in Olton during our 5 and 6 o’clock newscasts
- Be sure to tune in for great stories about the town and much more
- Find tour schedule and town stories here
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.