Small-town success: Rejino Barbeque bringing customers from across Texas

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - The pit-skills of one couple are bringing Texans from surrounding cities to Olton to try something new.

For Aaron and Christina Rejino, what started as a spark back in 2017 has grown into burning passion and a thriving business. The couple spent the last five years building Rejino Barbeque.

“I really didn’t think after a while that it was going to be a viable, like full time job,” Owner Aaron Rejino said.

Hidden in the pit-smoke was a story of small-town success that has spread across the state, and it all started in Aaron and Christina’s driveway.

“We just got a tent and put it right in front of our garage and kind of just started that way,” Aaron said.

A positive response from the community convinced the Rejino’s to dedicate more time to the business venture.

So they bought a trailer and dedicated three days a week to Rejino Barbeque.

“We still had part time jobs for a year after we did that,” Aaron said. “So we would work at our regular jobs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and then do that Thursday, Friday, Saturday.”

Those regular jobs almost returned to a main focus as summer business began to slow down.

“So, for a little bit there we you know towards August, September we actually thought we were gonna have to close like, okay, like cool. We tried it, it’s just not gonna work out,” Aaron said.

That all changed when an editor with Texas Monthly Magazine showed up to try the Rejino’s food.

In 2021 Rejino Barbeque made the magazine’s list of the top 50 barbeque restaurants in Texas.

“Once the article came out that very week, we were out by like 1 p.m.,” Aaron said. “We were sold out by 1 p.m. on Thursday. I think on Friday, it was like 12:30 p.m., and then that Saturday, we were out like in 45 minutes.”

The increase in business forced the Rejino’s to expand the operation once again. This time with brick and mortar.

“We need more room to make more food was the biggest thing,” Aaron said. “So it was about late 2021 whenever we really thought that it was time to grow.”

Their new restaurant will sit down the road from where the Rejino’s parked their first trailer. It will serve the residents of Olton with more than perfectly smoked barbeque. It will act as a food market as well.

Something the town has been without since 2018, and something Aaron says he realized the town needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was like, I think we really needed to try at least to pursue something like this, to where we can get perishable food here in Olton,” Aaron said. “We’ve always had a need for it but I think during that time was really whenever I was like, I think the town really needs it.”

