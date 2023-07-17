Triple-digit temperatures return Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things are expected to remain quiet and hot Sunday night and Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies tonight. South winds will be around 10 mph.

Monday will be sunny with high temperatures near 103°. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Highs (KCBD)

Monday evening will be mostly clear and breezy. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be very hot and sunny. High temperatures will be near 107° here in Lubbock but some parts of the viewing area may be seeing temperatures near 110° and above. It will be breezy with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph.

7 Day Winds (KCBD)

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid-70s. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

