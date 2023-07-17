USDA extends emergency credit, Arrington speaks about farm bill in Ag headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In this week’s Focus on Ag, we take a look at some of the top headlines in agriculture.

Lubbock Congressman Arrington Speaks on Farm Bill Role

Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington has been appointed as the co-chair of the Southwest Working Group for the farm bill. Congressman Arrington tells us that means he is helping fight battles for rural America. More specifically, areas that are close to his home, helping shape policy for Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada.

Congressman Arrington said the Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, G.T. Thompson, asked him to be a part of this so he can help personalize the farm bill based on issues in this area.

“To make sure that the opportunities and challenges that are unique to the Southwest part of the country, our row crop guys, our livestock guys are adequately reflected in the policies,” Congressman Arrington said.

Congressman Arrington said there’s a lot to consider in the 2023 Farm Bill to maintain food security for America. One of those things is revising federal programs that provide risk protection for our farmers since inflation has gone up and those base prices are no longer adequate.

“That safety net had to work,” Congressman Arrington said. “It not only hurts West Texas and our economy, but it also hurts the food supply and food security for the United States.”

The current bill is set to expire in September. Congressman Arrington said in the past it hasn’t passed by the deadline, but he said lawmakers are on their way to passing a farm bill for this year.

Cover Crops growing in popularity

Driving around you may see something becoming more common in cotton fields this year. A lot of the fields have cover crops alongside the cotton. Plains Cotton Growers’ CEO, Kody Bessent, said it’s not a new practice but it’s growing in popularity. Farmers planted it to help with soil erosion and kept it around to help protect the cotton.

“It’s a unique agronomic practice that is continuing to be adopted in the region that helps reduce the amount of passes that a producer has to go across a field to maintain that crop, protect that crop and maintain its viability as well,” Bessent said.

Cotton surrounded by cover crop. (Kody Bessent)

USDA Designates 150 Texas Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

If you did lose a crop from drought, the USDA extended emergency credit to producers in many counties including Lubbock.

The USDA designated 150 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas due to qualifying drought. This allows the agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.

You have until November 17 to submit your application. You can apply and find a full list of eligible counties here.

