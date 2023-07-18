Community Coverage Tour
2 cats, 1 dog rescued from south Lubbock mobile home fire

Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with the Lubbock Fire Rescue rescued two cats and one dog from a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of 90th Street at 3:20 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. The 911 caller stated a mobile home was on fire and that animals were trapped within it.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke billowing out of the structure. Firefighters entered and were able to extinguish the fire; they reportedly rescue two cats and one dog.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. However, five adults have been displaced. Officials stated the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the individuals.

The Lubbock Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

